A small step towards Women Empowerment: HeartStrings

Published 5 December 2016 at 4:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Gujarat-India's women are in need of a proper opportunity to become self-reliant so that they themselves, could make their lives better" Neha Maheswaran. Neha by profession a lawyer, wanted to help women of Gujarat so with help of other organisation in Gujarat she began Heartstrings in Sydney. They make and sell cloth necklaces and jewellery. Harita Mehta spoke to Neha about her journey
Published 5 December 2016 at 4:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share