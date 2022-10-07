A social media group that helps overseas students settle in Australia

LISTEN TO
Dussehra festival returned to Australia after two years of social distancing and restrictions as the Indian community celebrated the auspicious festival with family and friends.
SBS Hindi
06/10/202208:48
LISTEN TO
Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for scam messages that are already circulating. To keep Australians' sensitive information protected, experts are now urging the government to consider stronger legislation.
SBS Hindi
04/10/202210:07
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Siyer, an Australian singer-songwriter has worked with two-time Grammy winner, and an Australian music producer and singer-songwriter Bobby Beebob has vast experience working with maestros across the globe. The duo is racing for the nomination of this year’s Grammy Award.
SBS Hindi
05/10/202219:39