A Sydney temple and Victorian Gurudwara amongst the COVID hotspots

Sydney Murugan Temple at Mays Hill, Sydney and Indian Restaurant Sarvana Bhavan at Parramatta are the latest additions to the COVID hotspots list in NSW .





Anyone who had visited the temple on 1st January 2021 between 12:40-1:30PM needs to get tested and isolate immediately. If you were at Sarvana Bhawan on 28th December 2020 between 10:20-10:50AM needs to get tested and isolate immediately.





Another place of worship, Gurudwara Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in Keyborough, Victoria has also been identified as a hotspot. If you were at the Gurudwara on 1st january 2021between 2-5PM , you need to get tested and isolate immediately.











Hotspots and Case updates





Health Minister Brad Hazzard clarifies that COVID testing is free for all.

NSW government reaches out to multicultural leaders amongst the growing cases of Corona in multilingual suburbs. A drive through Covid testing facility is seen at Auburn in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

A 30-year old man has been termed as ‘mystery case’ as contact tracing for him becomes difficult; man attended the second test match between Australia and India on Dec 27 and shopped at Chadstone Shopping Centre on Boxing day. i.e. Dec 26, deeming both venues as hotspots now.

GPs from multilingual communities come forward to encourage members to get tested at the slightest hint of symptoms.

In Western Australia, new variant of corona virus strain detected in 3 new cases in hotel quarantine, and one other case.

An 18-year old infected man toured Regional NSW, making Orange, Nyngan and Broken Hill hotspots.

Responding to the demands of an early roll-out by the opposition, PM Scott Morrison says the vaccines would not be hastened unnecessarily.







Restrictions and Bans





Residents from several suburbs banned from the upcoming test match between Australia and India; non-compliance shall invite a fine of AUD 1000.

No new restrictions or lockdowns to be introduced in NSW as of now.

ACT introduces a fine of AUD 8000 for Greater Sydney residents trying to enter the state illegally.

All in-person visits to detention facilities and alternative places of detention in Victoria have been suspended by the Australian Border Force. Visitors can no longer drop-off or pick-up gifts, property or other items in-person.

