A toll-free number to learn English: Hello Seekho

Published 6 October 2016 at 5:36pm
By Harita Mehta
Two Princeton Students Are Helping Hundreds of Indians Learn English For Free Using Mobile Phones.Created by Vaasvi Goyal and Kasturi Shah, Hello, Seekho offers free audio education in English. Learners simply call the toll-free number 1800-3000-0881, pick a lesson by pressing a number from the options provided in the pre-recorded voice message and get started.

