A year after Hollywood, MeToo hits Bollywood

The parallels between Bollywood and Hollywood now extend beyond the glitz and glamour.





The Indian entertainment industry is witnessing a wave of sexual allegations as the #MeToo movement gathers pace in Bollywood a year after hitting Hollywood.





Actor Neha Dhupia is one of those supporting a campaign to call out sexual misconduct.





"Let's question the people who are in the line of fire. Let's question the men. Let's listen to the women a little more carefully. Let's not just turn a blind eye, let's not turn a deaf ear, to the situation and to what's happening."





Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta has become the face of the #MeToo movement in India after alleging she was sexually harassed by leading Bollywood actor Nana Patekar a decade ago while working on a music video.





Patekar has denied the allegations.





In recent weeks, more than a dozen complaints of sexual harassment and misconduct have been levelled at journalists, actors, movie directors, comedians and other public figures.





Director Vinita Nanda is the latest woman to speak out, alleging she was raped nearly 20 years ago by television actor Alok Nath.





Nanda says she went public in 2004 but it drew little response so she is now joining the #MeToo movement.





"I am fearless today because I've spoken what I had to and I've let it out. And, for the first time in 20 years, I'm feeling fearless, like I used to feel at the time before this happened."





Nath has told local media he neither denies nor agrees with the accusation.





He says the rape "must have happened, but someone else would have done it."





It has all led to a chorus of support for the women on social media -- and on the red carpet.





Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari has added her voice to the campaign.





"It takes a lot to come up there in front of everybody and speak, because you know that people are going to pull you down, they're going to try and threaten you."





Others have urged against a rush to judgement, including Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.





"The entertainment industry should welcome and support women but also give the person whose being accused the right to be looked upon as innocent till he's been proved guilty."





And now, the deputy to India's foreign minister, former editor MJ Akbar, is facing accusations of sexual misconduct.





Several female journalists have taken to twitter alleging he made sexual advances when they were starting out in the media.





Minister Akbar is yet to respond to the allegations.





Indian Journalists asked Indian Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj about the allegations on her deputy, she declined to comment.



