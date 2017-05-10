SBS Hindi

‘Aaba’: All About India’s Only Film in Berlinale

Published 10 May 2017 at 7:16pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 7:19pm
By Harita Mehta
Aaba, the only Indian film in competition at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, is an unconventional love story, narrated almost in total silence. Amar Kaushiks short film takes storytelling back to its very basics. Shot entirely against the remote landscape of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Aaba is all heart. Harita Mehta spoke to the director Amar Kaushik

