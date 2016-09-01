SBS Hindi

Aam Aadmi Party in turmoil!

SBS Hindi

Kejriwal and Sandeep Kumar

Kejriwal and Sandeep Kumar Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2016 at 6:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On Wednesday night, AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sacked Delhi government Minister Sandeep Kumar, just before the media started playing tapes of Kumar's alleged sex scandal.In a CD sent anonymously to media houses, Kumar, minister of women and child welfare, allegedly figures with two different women. In one of them - a nine-minute video - he is seen in an "objectionable" position with a woman.New Delhi based Senior Journalist Ashutosh Bhatia explains what went wrong for Aam Aadmi Party.

Published 1 September 2016 at 6:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers