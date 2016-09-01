Aam Aadmi Party in turmoil!

Kejriwal and Sandeep Kumar Source: SBS
Published 1 September 2016 at 6:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
On Wednesday night, AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sacked Delhi government Minister Sandeep Kumar, just before the media started playing tapes of Kumar's alleged sex scandal.In a CD sent anonymously to media houses, Kumar, minister of women and child welfare, allegedly figures with two different women. In one of them - a nine-minute video - he is seen in an "objectionable" position with a woman.New Delhi based Senior Journalist Ashutosh Bhatia explains what went wrong for Aam Aadmi Party.
