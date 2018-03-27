Aamchi Mumbai tops the list for world's highest paid expats!

According to HSBC Expat's survey which has a sample size of over 27,000 and covered 159 countries, Mumbai comes out tops when it comes to average annual salary for expats
Mumbai's CST (Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus) illuminated at night with vehicular traffic in foreground Source: Getty Images
Published 27 March 2018 at 6:18pm, updated 27 March 2018 at 6:22pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
According to a recent survey by HSBC, Mumbai is the most lucrative city in the world for expats followed by San Francisco, Zurich, Shanghai and Geneva. Expats in Mumbai take home more than 200,000 dollars in average annual salary which is more than double the global average. Tune in to know more
Published 27 March 2018 at 6:18pm, updated 27 March 2018 at 6:22pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share