Aarzu Singh Miss India Australia 2017

Source: Raj Suri- Supplied

Published 3 October 2017 at 4:42pm, updated 3 October 2017 at 7:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Aarzu Singh of Gold Coast, Queensland has been selected Miss India Australia 2017! The winners were announced at the Australian/Indian Spring and Summer Fashions by Australias Bollywood talent mentor and consultant Raj Suri.

Aarzu Singh, 20 years old Australian pharmacy student from Gold Coast, Queensland is the Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2017 winner. 

 

Aarzu Singh was selected on the basis of her overall performance at the official auditions and the talent workshops in Melbourne and Sydney. The winners announcement was made by Australia’s Bollywood talent mentor and consultant
Raj Suri. 
The announcement was made a few days back at a pre judged event for the media and Australian Spring Fashion at the Sydney Rosehills Garden

 
Aarzu Singh with photographer/media/film producer Raj Suri
Miss India Australia 2017 will represent Australia in the Miss India Australia Worldwide grand finals in USA on from 3 - 8 October 2017.

 

The Miss India Australia Runner Up is Mallika Raj from Canberra

Aarzu with Runner Up Mallika Raj from Canberra
The Miss India Australia 2017 subtitles announced are:

 

Miss India Australia 2017 – Photogenic –  Anniki Chand - Brisbane

Miss India Australia 2017 – Best Talent  –  Ratika Palat - Melbourne

Miss India Australia 2017 – Professional – Kamini Balachandran - Melbourne

Miss India Australia 2017 – Congeniality – Noor Anand - Melbourne

Contestants Miss India Australia 2017
Raj Suri said: "Every finalist has been selected for individual strengths. They represent diversity and have confidence to be who they are - celebrating their multidimensional  personalities.....and thank you the parents of the contestants”

 

The young models and contestants represented the great Australian diversity and glamour at the races wearing beautiful Australian and Indian fashion. 

 

