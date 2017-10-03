Aarzu Singh Miss India Australia 2017

Aarzu Singh, 20 years old Australian pharmacy student from Gold Coast, Queensland is the Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2017 winner.
Aarzu Singh was selected on the basis of her overall performance at the official auditions and the talent workshops in Melbourne and Sydney. The winners announcement was made by Australia’s Bollywood talent mentor and consultant The announcement was made a few days back at a pre judged event for the media and Australian Spring Fashion at the Sydney Rosehills Garden
Source: Raj Suri
Miss India Australia 2017 will represent Australia in the Miss India Australia Worldwide grand finals in USA on from 3 - 8 October 2017.
The Miss India Australia Runner Up is Mallika Raj from Canberra
The Miss India Australia 2017 subtitles announced are:
Miss India Australia 2017 – Photogenic – Anniki Chand - Brisbane
Miss India Australia 2017 – Best Talent – Ratika Palat - Melbourne
Miss India Australia 2017 – Professional – Kamini Balachandran - Melbourne
Miss India Australia 2017 – Congeniality – Noor Anand - Melbourne
Raj Suri said: "Every finalist has been selected for individual strengths. They represent diversity and have confidence to be who they are - celebrating their multidimensional personalities.....and thank you the parents of the contestants”
The young models and contestants represented the great Australian diversity and glamour at the races wearing beautiful Australian and Indian fashion.