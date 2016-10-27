"Abhinay in Dance takes you to another world" , says Priyadarshini Govind

Well-known Bharatanatyam dancer Priyadarsini Govind is the director of the Kalakshetra Foundation, known the world over for its promotion of classical music and dance.





Speaking with Anita Barar, Priyadarshini agrees that it is natural for children to get distracted when they start learning dance at young age. She tells that recognition gives them a sense of identity which helps them stay focused.





"When I started performances, I got an identity as a dancer. Encouragements helps you to build a certain confidence in you. And then slowly slowly, when you get that recognition, you become aware of it and it helps you to remain focused".











Source: Confluence: A Festival of India











She said that there are always challenges whichever path you choose.





She explained the importance of Abhinay in dance. She said, " Abhinay takes you to another world. There are so many emotions to emote. As a young children, it is very fascinating."





She added , "Art teaches you a lot. But you really have to work hard. I say, it is a sadhna"





So how does she plan the program . Is it different for overseas audiences?





"Each audience is different irrespective of place where it comes from. When we plan a program it is to create a program which had wider reach. A good balance of rhythm and melody. See Bharat natyam has many composition available to dance. We dont have to struggle for choice. A wide choice is available in Bharat Natyam so we can create a great mix of performance program". She said





Source: Confluence: A Festival of India











For Priyadarshini, dance has been her main interest, she holds a graduate degree in commerce of the University of Madras, and also a diploma in mass communication.





From a young age, she was trained under Kalanidhi Narayanan for Abhinay specialisation and learnt Bharatanatyam from Swamimalai K. Rajaratnam of the Vazhvoor school.





Kalashetra is presenting Jatayu Moksham in Melbourne as part of Confluence- a festival of India.





***















