Achari Amrood Source: Satish Gupta

Published 3 March 2016 at 2:01pm
By Kumud Merani
We spoke about the Guavas of Allahbad a few days ago. Now we have an amazing Guava recipe for you! A Must Try.

ACHARI AMROOD

 

Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 4 persons.

 

Ingredients for the marinate:

·4 to 5 guava

·2 tabs oil

·Salt to taste

·½ cup yoghurt

·1 tsp ginger garlic paste

·½ tsp red chili powder

·½ tsp vinegar

 

Ingredients for the seasoning:

·2 tabs oil

·½ tsp Hing

·¼ tsp turmeric powder

·2 dry whole red chili

·1 tsp Panch Poran (whole spices)

·2 bay leaves

 

 

Method:

Cut guava in small cubes about ½ inch size. Mix all the spices and yoghurt in a mixing bowl. Add the cut guava cubes and mix so that the pieces are well covered by the marinate.

 

Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add Hing, turmeric powder, dry red chili, Panch Poran and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the marinated guava pieces and the rest of the marinate. Mix well and cook on low heat for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool.

 

Store in a glass jar with a lid and keep in the fridge. The pickle will last about 2 weeks from the date prepared.

 

 





