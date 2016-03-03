ACHARI AMROOD











Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 4 persons.











Ingredients for the marinate:





·4 to 5 guava





·2 tabs oil





·Salt to taste





·½ cup yoghurt





·1 tsp ginger garlic paste





·½ tsp red chili powder





·½ tsp vinegar











Ingredients for the seasoning:





·2 tabs oil





·½ tsp Hing





·¼ tsp turmeric powder





·2 dry whole red chili





·1 tsp Panch Poran (whole spices)





·2 bay leaves

















Method:





Cut guava in small cubes about ½ inch size. Mix all the spices and yoghurt in a mixing bowl. Add the cut guava cubes and mix so that the pieces are well covered by the marinate.











Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add Hing, turmeric powder, dry red chili, Panch Poran and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the marinated guava pieces and the rest of the marinate. Mix well and cook on low heat for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool.











Store in a glass jar with a lid and keep in the fridge. The pickle will last about 2 weeks from the date prepared.

























