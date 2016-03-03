ACHARI AMROOD
Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 4 persons.
Ingredients for the marinate:
·4 to 5 guava
·2 tabs oil
·Salt to taste
·½ cup yoghurt
·1 tsp ginger garlic paste
·½ tsp red chili powder
·½ tsp vinegar
Ingredients for the seasoning:
·2 tabs oil
·½ tsp Hing
·¼ tsp turmeric powder
·2 dry whole red chili
·1 tsp Panch Poran (whole spices)
·2 bay leaves
Method:
Cut guava in small cubes about ½ inch size. Mix all the spices and yoghurt in a mixing bowl. Add the cut guava cubes and mix so that the pieces are well covered by the marinate.
Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add Hing, turmeric powder, dry red chili, Panch Poran and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the marinated guava pieces and the rest of the marinate. Mix well and cook on low heat for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool.
Store in a glass jar with a lid and keep in the fridge. The pickle will last about 2 weeks from the date prepared.