Adani chairman points to personal attacks

Anti-Adani coal mine campaigners are again in the national spotlight, protesting outside Parliament house in Canberra on the first day of federal parliament for 2018.





Climate Council environmental scientist, Will Stefan, told a crowd of thousands that opening the new coal mine is a mistake.





Inside parliament too, debate surrounding the Adani coal mine is back on the agenda.





The new coal mine, and fears of its potential environmental impact, is now casting a shadow over a federal by-election, after dominating last year's Queensland state election.





Greens Leader Richard Di Natale says the forthcoming Batman by-election will be an opportunity for voters to have their say on whether they support the Adani project.





While protesters say they won't surrender, the man behind the proposed Carmichael coal mine, Gautam Adani told in a public speech that his feelings are hurt by opposition to the mine.





The $16 billion dollar Adani coal mine in Queensland would be one of the world's largest and has been widely criticised for its potentially huge impact on climate change.



