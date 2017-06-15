Adventure Beyond Barriers Source: Adventure Beyond Barriers
Published 15 June 2017 at 5:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adventures beyond Barriers Foundation is a Not for Profit organisation, that promotes inclusivity through enabling Persons with Disability and able bodied individuals to participate in adventure sports together.The underlying philosophy is that You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation.
Published 15 June 2017 at 5:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share