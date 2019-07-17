SBS Hindi

Advocates push to raise unemployment benefit

Published 17 July 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:34pm
By Anita Barar, Amy Hall
Presented by Anita Barar
Unemployed Australians and social welfare advocates are making a renewed push to raise the rate of Newstart. It comes following the government's pledge to cut deeming rates for pensioners.

