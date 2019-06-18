SBS Hindi

AFL Controversy: “It has nothing to do with ethnic background of security officers”

Security at the Round 13 AFL match between the Carlton Blues and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne

Security at the Round 13 AFL match between the Carlton Blues and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 18 June 2019 at 4:03pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Tensions over crowd control at AFL games have escalated with a former premier linking the capacity of security officers to their ethnic background. Jeff Kennett says they have little understanding of the game - but he's come under fire for raising the issue of race. Melbourne based Security Company owner Lovemeet Aneja says, “Security officers work as per the directions and briefs of the venue or event organiser.”

