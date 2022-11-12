AFP identifies suspects behind Medibank data breach

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw provides a statement to media on the Medibank suspects Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 12 November 2022 at 3:15pm
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
It has been revealed that Russian cyber criminals are responsible for the devastating data hack on insurance company Medibank. The revelation comes after the hackers released a third wave of highly sensitive personal information - linked to alcohol treatment.
