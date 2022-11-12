SBS Hindi

AFP identifies suspects behind Medibank data breach

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw provides a statement to media on the Medibank suspects Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 12 November 2022 at 3:15pm
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
Presented by Anita Barar
It has been revealed that Russian cyber criminals are responsible for the devastating data hack on insurance company Medibank. The revelation comes after the hackers released a third wave of highly sensitive personal information - linked to alcohol treatment.

