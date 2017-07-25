After serving Nation for 50 years Pranab Mukherjee says “I could do more.”
Narendra Modi, Ramnath Kovind and Pranab Mukherjee Source: PIB
Published 25 July 2017 at 4:46pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the outgoing President of India Pranab Mukherjee transformed the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Lok Bhawan. Delhi based senior journalist Rajat Amarnath explains how President Mukherjee transformed Indian Politics in last five decades.
