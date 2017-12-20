SBS Hindi

AIBC fostering Indo-Australian ties

Sheeba

Sheba Nandkeolyar Source: Supplied

Published 20 December 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 20 December 2017 at 4:10pm
By Kumud Merani
SBS

Australia India Business Council has left no stone unturned to enhance the Trade and Business relations between India and Australia. The National Chair Person of AIBC Sheba Nandkeolyar tells us that India has gone up in ranking by 30 places as a better place to do business with.

Doing business with India is considerably easier says Sheba, “especially with the GST- the single tax system that has been introduced will eliminate a lot of multiplicity and complexities of the tax system and Investments will become much easier.

AIBC had also put in a submission in the White Paper which was released recently.

The White Paper shows a definitive focus towards India. Sheba adds, “The Government is very keen to fast track it’s relations with several other South Asian Nations including India. The business, as well as cultural and social aspects, will play a very important role.”

While AIBC is doing a sterling job to foster deeper ties between the two nations, Sheba opines that the diaspora and students can also play a strong role in relationship building. With the amazing growth of Indian diaspora in Australia, if we remain united we shall have greater visibility and a stronger voice.

