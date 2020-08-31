Highlights:

Air India has announced 13 flights between Sydney and Delhi.

These flights will operate between 4 September and 1st October.

Vande Bharat Mission continues to fly high & reach out to stranded Indian citizens across the world.

The flights will operate between 04 September and 01 October from Sydney.





“13 special Air India VBM flights from Sydney to Delhi will operate between 04 September & 01 October 2020 as per the schedule given below. Tickets are available for sale on Air India website,” the airline posted on Twitter.





Other cities have not been included in this phase of the Vande Bharat Mission due to travel restrictions by different states.





The number of seats available on these flights is not known.





Melbourne-based travel agent Manpreet Walia says there could be reduced capacity in terms of passengers travelling on these flights.





"As far as I know through their website and the information shared with us, there could be reduced capacity in terms of passengers travelling on these flights but the exact numbers are not there," Manpreet Walia of Journey Hub travels told SBS Hindi.





Listen to the interview here:

LISTEN TO Air India announces 13 flights from Australia to India SBS Hindi 31/08/2020 06:18 Play







In response to a Twitter user, the airline said, “We are working upon to increase operations from/to Australia. There are few restrictions imposed by the said country.”





India announced a repatriation operation to bring back Indians stranded abroad. More than 1.5 million Indians have returned since the mission commenced in May.





India has been under lockdown since 25 March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 3.5 million people and killed around 79,000 people in the country to date.





All scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended for the lockdown period.





Read this: These girls have not met their mother for over a year







Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





