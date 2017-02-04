Alisha Chinai: Indipop singer with a sassy disco voice

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

It is well-known that Alisha Chinai was introduced to Bollywood by music director, composer and singer Bappi Lahiri.





Together, they had many disco hits together in many films in the 1980s including Tarzan, Dance Dance, Commando, Guru, Love Love Love, etc.





WATCH VIDEO: Zooby Zooby











In 1980s, Alisha delivered one of her biggest hits – “Kaate Nahin Katthe” from film Mr India.





This duet was recorded with legendary singer Kishore Kumar.





WATCH VIDEO: Kate Nahin Kat te











In 1990s, she also started recorded songs as an Indipop artist.





As a pop singer, Alisha was noted for her 1995 hit single and album – Made in India.





WATCH VIDEO: Made in India











This album was composed by Biddu and went on to become one of the highest selling pop albums in India.





WATCH VIDEO: Lover Girl











She left Bollywood playback singing and concentrated on pop albums.





Alisha’s comeback to Bollywood was in the Yash Raj Film Mujhse Dosti Karoge.





WATCH VIDEO: Oh My Darling











In 2000s, she gave her most popular and successful song.





Alisha’s item numbers – “Aaj ki Raat” from Don 2 and "Kajra Re" from Bunty Aur Babli – made it clear that people still love this queen of Indipop.





WATCH VIDEO: Kajra Re











Although, “Kajra Re” went on to become a party anthem in India, Alisha was paid only Rs 15,000 by Yash Raj Films.





In an interview , she alleged – "I was shocked when I received a cheque of only Rs 15,000 from YRF. I gave it back, but they sent it to me again."





Alisha took another break from Bollywood to protest the unfair copyright rules of the industry.





She was last heard in Krishh 3.





WATCH VIDEO: You Are My Love











To know more about Alisha Chinai and her impact on the Indipop music of 1990s, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Melbourne-based music composer and singer Mohit Pandit.















