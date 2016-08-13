SBS Hindi

All Party meet on Kashmir, PM Modi say POK is part of Jammu & Kashmir

All Party Meet on Kashmir

All Party Meet on Kashmir

Published 13 August 2016 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi has made it clear in all party meeting in New Delhi that POK is part of Jammu & Kashmir.This opens new fronts in a complex debate. New Delhi based Associate Editor with News18, Pranay Upadhyay explains how Modi government is changing the way India engages with all the stake holders.

Available in other languages
