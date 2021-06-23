All you need to know about Coronavirus variants

There are multiple mutations of COVID-19 that are causing great concern round the world. Three in particular has Australian health experts worried. Source: SBS News
Published 23 June 2021 at 4:29pm, updated 23 June 2021 at 6:15pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
It has been 18 months since COVID-19 began to grab the world’s attention, quickly spreading from the Chinese city of Wuhan before infecting and killing millions, and overwhelming health systems in all corners of the globe. During this time the virus has not only spread but has also mutated multiple times.
