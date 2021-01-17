SBS Hindi

Almost 50 Australian Open tennis players enter strict quarantine

SBS Hindi

Stan Wawrinka arriving at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne under strict quarantine conditions ahead of the 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament.

Stan Wawrinka arriving at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne under strict quarantine conditions ahead of the 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament. Source: Sipa USA Sydney Low/Cal Sport Media/Sipa

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 17/01/21 in Hindi**//New South Wales records six locally-acquired coronavirus cases//**New South Wales records six locally-acquired coronavirus cases**

Published 17 January 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists