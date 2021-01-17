Almost 50 Australian Open tennis players enter strict quarantine

Stan Wawrinka arriving at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne under strict quarantine conditions ahead of the 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament. Source: Sipa USA Sydney Low/Cal Sport Media/Sipa
Published 17 January 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 17/01/21 in Hindi**//New South Wales records six locally-acquired coronavirus cases//**New South Wales records six locally-acquired coronavirus cases**
