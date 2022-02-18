'Almost two-thirds of older people experiencing abuse didn't seek help': report

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Published 18 February 2022 at 1:56pm
By Natasha Kaul
The Australian Institute of Family Studies research shows 15 per cent of older Australians - about 630,000 people - experienced a form of elder abuse in the 12 months prior to being surveyed between February and May 2020. It says that almost two-thirds of older people experiencing abuse didn't seek help. Advocates and frontline workers are demanding swift action from the state and federal governments to address the issue and prevent elder abuse.
