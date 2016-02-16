Alvida Bemisaal Shayar Nida
Nida Fazli reciting in Chandigarh in 2014 Source: manoj Khurana Wikimedia
Published 16 February 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 12:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Tribute to poet lyricist Nida Fazli who with ease traversed the divide between Hindi and Urdu, Muslims and Hindus. Neither is this supreme ghazal writer alive nor is Jagjit Singh the singer who composed and sang of most of his Ghazals. Presented by Kumud Merani.
Published 16 February 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 12:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share