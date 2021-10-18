'Amazed to discover rich aromatic flavour of dry mango powder,' says MasterChef Australia 2014 debutant

Published 18 October 2021 at 5:35pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 3:53pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Sarah Todd made headlines by cooking Aloo Gobhi (potato and cauliflower) in the 2014 series of MasterChef Australia. Afterwards, she spent seven years travelling across India to discover the distinctive nutritional benefits of various spices. In this podcast, she shares her experience and a few tips.
