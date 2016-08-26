Amazing Ayaz Khan: True Comedian Of his own class!
Ayaz Khan has been one of the most prominent stand-up comedians and comic actors Pakistan has produced. With an experience of more than three decades in the entertainment media, Ayaz Khan got a great chance to show his talent to SBS Hindi. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj in conversation with honestly Amazing Ayaz Khan.
