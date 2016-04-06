Amazing Kathak Dancer Vishal Krishna

Vishal Krishna Source: Public Domain
Published 6 April 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 2:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Vishal Krishna comes from an illustrous lineage of Kathak dancers of Banaras Gharana. Sitara Devi is his grandmother and Vishal has learnt under her tutelage and that of his father Pandit Mohan Krishna.Meet this amazing Kathak Dancer in this exclusive interview.
