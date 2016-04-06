SBS Hindi

Amazing Kathak Dancer Vishal Krishna

SBS Hindi

Vishal Krishna

Vishal Krishna Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 2:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Vishal Krishna comes from an illustrous lineage of Kathak dancers of Banaras Gharana. Sitara Devi is his grandmother and Vishal has learnt under her tutelage and that of his father Pandit Mohan Krishna.Meet this amazing Kathak Dancer in this exclusive interview.

Published 6 April 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 2:33pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds