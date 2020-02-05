In his time in Beijing, Suvam Pal, who works with a large media organisation in China, has never seen such empty streets and malls except during the Lunar Year and spring festival holidays.





“The coronavirus has frightened people here. With more than 20,000 cases of infection reported in the country, everybody is on high alert and avoiding public areas. I have never seen such empty roads, trains or public places in four years that I have been living here,” Mr Pal told SBS Hindi from Beijing.





Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Amid the coronavirus outbreak, this Indian expat refuses to leave China SBS Hindi 05/02/2020 08:30 Play







Though Beijing is more than 1000 kilometres away from Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, the city like other parts of China has been exercising a high level of caution.





“The authorities and the work they have done is commendable. The holidays (Chinese New Year holidays) have been extended. Schools, colleges, universities have been indefinitely shut down. Each and every metro station in Beijing has officers scanning people for a fever to ensure anyone with symptoms does not board the train,” he said.





Source: Supplied





While the many places have been shut down, the essential items are still available, Mr Pal says.





“Most of the places are shut down but groceries, fruits and vegetables are all available. These places are still operating,” he says.





Mr Pal has continued working but says many of his friends have been working from home.





“Many people are still on leave but those who are working have been offered the option to work from home, so many of my friends are doing that,” he says.





Source: Supplied





But some of Mr Pal’s friends have also chosen to leave the country.





“There’s no need,” he says.





“While almost 500 people have died in China, more than 900 have got better and got rid of the virus. Yes, there are many cases but I don’t feel the need to leave. It is time for me to stay and work,” he says.



