Amrud Ho tou Allahbad ka!

Guavas

Guavas Source: Filckr- Andrea Moed

Published 1 March 2016 at 3:06pm
By Kumud Merani
Many of you would have eaten Guavas... but have you tasted the famous Guavas or Amrood of Allahbad? Distinctive for their inner Red pulp and exquisite taste and fragrance the Amrood of Allahbad was the favourite of King Akbar. Senior Journalist and Historian of Uttar pradesh Anshuman Shukla tells us more...

While we all enjoy the distinctive taste of Guavas, do you know that Allahbad is known for the very best Guavas? Surprise, surprise, Guavas or as known in Hindi as "Amrood" are not a native fruit of India. They were brought to India by the Portuguese.

King Akbar loved the taste of these Guavas and gave impetus to the laying out of several orchards of this fruit in Allahbad. Akbar loved Guava sherbet and used to have ice brought to him all the way from Kashmir to cool the sherbet.

Senior Journalist and Historian of Uttar Pradesh Anshuman Shula brings us this unusual story..

 





