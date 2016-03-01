Amrud Ho tou Allahbad ka!

While we all enjoy the distinctive taste of Guavas, do you know that Allahbad is known for the very best Guavas? Surprise, surprise, Guavas or as known in Hindi as "Amrood" are not a native fruit of India. They were brought to India by the Portuguese.





King Akbar loved the taste of these Guavas and gave impetus to the laying out of several orchards of this fruit in Allahbad. Akbar loved Guava sherbet and used to have ice brought to him all the way from Kashmir to cool the sherbet.





Senior Journalist and Historian of Uttar Pradesh Anshuman Shula brings us this unusual story..




















