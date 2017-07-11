An attack on the Humanity - the attack on Amarnath Pilgrims

An Indian soldier stands guard the Jammu Kashmir National highway as first batch of pilgrims take Amarnath ShrineYatra 28th June 2017

An Indian soldier stands guard the Jammu Kashmir National highway as first batch of pilgrims take Amarnath ShrineYatra 28th June 2017 Source: AAP Image/ EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Published 11 July 2017 at 6:56pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 11:43am
By Anita Barar
The ruthless attack on a bus of Amarnath pilgrims on Monday night in Kashmir took away at least seven lives and left many injured. The pilgrims were returning from the remote shrine of Amarnath when their bus was attacked by militants.Anita Barar speaks with Sumir Kaul , the senior journalist of PTI and expert on J&K.

As reported, these pilgrims had returned back from offering their prayers at the shrine. They did some sight -seeing and were on their way to Vaishno Devi.

Mr. Sumir Kaul of PTI told that the bus was not registered with Amatnath Shrine board, hence were not part of convoy.

He added that security is tight, so the lapse happened by the pilgrims who were on the road after the permit time.

According to Police, there is a strict guideline in place that no vehicle should be on the highway after 7.00pm

Mr Kaul added that whole Valley and the country is shocked by this attack. Everyone has condemned this attack and this is an attack on Kashmir and Kashmir's economy.



 

 

