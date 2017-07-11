An attack on the Humanity - the attack on Amarnath Pilgrims

As reported, these pilgrims had returned back from offering their prayers at the shrine. They did some sight -seeing and were on their way to Vaishno Devi.





Mr. Sumir Kaul of PTI told that the bus was not registered with Amatnath Shrine board, hence were not part of convoy.





He added that security is tight, so the lapse happened by the pilgrims who were on the road after the permit time.





According to Police, there is a strict guideline in place that no vehicle should be on the highway after 7.00pm





Mr Kaul added that whole Valley and the country is shocked by this attack. Everyone has condemned this attack and this is an attack on Kashmir and Kashmir's economy.





















