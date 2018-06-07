'An Australian can save my child' pleads an Indian father

Anand has been in hospital since July last year. He has a brain tumour.





“His brain tumour was detected three years ago,” says Anand’s father Vikram Singh. “Doctors operated on him and removed his tumour. He became well.”





But it was not for long. Soon, Anand fell ill again with another tumour and this time it was thought he could not be operated on.





Anand celebrated his 7th birth day in May. Source: Supplied





“Doctors could not operate on him due to other medical conditions. And he went on a ventilator,” says Mr Singh, who has sold his property to pay for the treatment.





According to Anand’s doctor, Pranav Chadha of Dhirubhai Kokila Ben Hospital in Mumbai, Anand has a recurrent case of brainstem anaplastic ependymomma which had been treated with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Unfortunately the disease has progressed and his condition has deteriorated.





Dr Pranav Chadha told SBS Hindi on the phone that he tried at many hospitals in India and the US but no other doctor is willing to perform the surgery. "We contacted St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, US and they suggested Dr Charlie Teo's name. But the funds are a concern for Anand's family."





Dr Charlie Teo, a well known Australian neurosurgeon, has said that he is willing to travel to India to perform the surgery.





In an email to Dr Pranav Chadha, Dr Teo’s staff quoted a fee for the procedure, which unfortunately is too high for Anand's parents to afford.





When SBS Hindi approached Dr Teo's office for comment, his staff responded by saying they would not be able to comment as the surgery had "not been 100% confirmed by the Indian reps."





Anand, with his mother. Source: Supplied





“I do not have this kind of money. I have been out of a job for many months as I have to take care of Anand. My wife has also lost her job. I have already sold everything I had,” says Vikram Singh, who used to work as a property consultant.





Mr Singh says he has been doing everything he can to raise funds for the operation, and Dr Chadha says his situation is now urgent.



