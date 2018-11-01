An Australian foundation reaches out to victims of Amritsar train tragedy

Melbourne-based Ravinder Kaur and her Rehmat Sandhu Foundation have reached out to the victims of the Amritsar train tragedy with artificial limb transplants, wheelchairs and food assistance.





More than 60 revellers were crushed to the death and more than a 100 were injured during the Dusshera celebrations when an oncoming train ran over people standing on the tracks watching the burning of the effigy of Ravana.





Ms Kaur's foundation has teamed up with 'Guru Ka Langar' hospital and with social activists Harjit Singh Sabarwal and Bobby Singh to assist people in need of help.





"We conducted our research into how the government was helping the victims and where could we chip in.





We are assisting those in need with artificial limb transplants, providing them with wheelchairs and walking frames and offering food assistance for up to three months," Ms Kaur told SBS Hindi.





“The government is coming to the aid of the victims and their families but obviously not enough is being done, otherwise we would not have the opportunity to help them” adds Ravinder Kaur.





“We pray to God for the courage to help the helpless.”





The Rehmat Sandhu Foundation is sending financial help for artificial limbs, and a team of experts from Jaipur is already at work taking measurements for artificial limbs.





"The social activists in Punjab hope to complete their aid work by Guru Nanak’s upcoming festival," she says.





Ravinder Kaur is all praise for the team in Melbourne that is assisting her in her humanitarian work.





“Jasvinder Sidhu has worked shoulder to shoulder with me in all my humanitarian work and the Foundation would not have reached where it is today, without his help.





"Besides, there are many of Rehmat’s friends and others who team up to help any worthy cause.”





