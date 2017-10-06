An Australian’s love for India and his desi charpoy

Published 6 October 2017
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Daniel Bloore, a 44-year-old Sydney man, is manufacturing North India's famous charpoyin Australia.

Daniel Bloore, a 44-year-old Sydney man, is manufacturing North India’s famous charpoy or cot in Australia.

Daniel recently left a flyer of his charpoy at an Indian grocery store in Sydney and became an overnight sensation through Twitter in India.

Daniel
Daniel Bloore (right) Source: Supplied


Indian twitter users are marvelling at the humble ‘khatiya’ or charpoys almost one thousand dollar transformation in Australia.

To know more about Daniel Bloore’s love for India and charpoy, listen to his conversation with Ami6t Sarwal.

