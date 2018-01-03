An Indian Australian woman's unique way of helping needy women

The Cup Movement Donates Guess What…





Many people are inclined to be charitable, especially during the festive season when people spare a thought for those in greatest need. While, pre loved clothes, blankets, toys and food packages are the norm, one person thought of donating bras to under privileged women.





Rajalakshmi Jeyabalan is on a mission! She is on a mission to donate bras to needy women living in orphanages and refuge homes in Bali.





Rajalakshmi is encouraging women to donate pre- loved bras in good condition. She will donate these to refuge homes in Bali where she will soon be going for a holiday.





Consider for a moment the cost of bras, especially for women who can barely afford to buy clothes and make do with hand me downs. They too do require this essential item of clothing!





On being asked why donate bras in particular, Rajalakshmi says, “As a teenager growing up in a middle class family among two other teenage sisters, I had desired to have more supportive bras as I used to feel conscious of the bras I was wearing under my school uniform . At the age of 15, I started to earn my own money to be able to afford some good bras with underwires and felt more confident to stand tall and no longer slouch as I walk. It certainly increased my confidence as an individual but one day it triggered a realization that I was truly lucky and driven to be independent to earn and purchase my own but what about women who are confined and trapped in their society and are unable to afford a bra?”





Women in Perth have come forward to the call and are generously contributing towards the Cup Movement by donating new as well as pre loved bras. Rajalakshmi tells SBS Hindi , “ I have had unbelievable response from women all over Perth and would like this movement to go worldwide as it does not cost anything out of our pocket and just use your excess baggage to be able to bring these bras over to the country you are heading on a vacation to and dedicate some time to visit a shelter home to give the bras for the women who desperately need them.”



