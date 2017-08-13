An Interview with Poet Dr. Kunwar Bechain

Dr Kunwar Bechain is a well known poet from India. His real name is Dr. Kunwar Bahadur Saxena. As it is said, the sorrows in our life give birth to a poet. It is true for Dr. Kunwar Bechain too. He was just 2 months old when his father dies. Then soon he lost his mother too when he was just 6 years old.





His sister and brother in law took care of him but as destiny played, he lost his sister too at tender age of 8 years.











So as Dr. Kunwar says, " that destitution must have led me to express in poetry' He adds, " a child never knows that he or she is struggling that time. Its only after you grow old, you think about those days and conclude that as a struggle. So similarily, I too struggled in my childhood that I realise now but that emptiness - loosing father, mother and sister - this remains with you through out life."





He says, "... these sorrows teach you the facts of the life."











Dr. Kunwar Bechain Source: Prageet Kunwar

















He recalls that when he wrote his first potery in class 9 , his teacher did not believe. To test the skills, he was assign a topic to write a poetry on. He tried hard but couldn't write.





Later, he told to his teacher about his unability. But that teacher knew about his hidden talent and encouraged to keep trying.





Hard work paid off. He was regulary invited for Kavi Sammelans and gained popularity. Many of his poetries became popular and out of those one was included in the film 'Kokh'. Ravindra Jain composed music and Hemlata had sung it.





Recently, he has published a Mahakavya on the character of Dropadi from Mahabharata.





Dr. Bechain's work on poetry, Collection of poems, Ghazals, and novels has also been published.











