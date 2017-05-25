SBS Hindi

An online Crochet Group Sets Second World Record

Subshri Natrajan

Subshri Natrajan Source: Subshri Natrajan

Published 25 May 2017 at 3:51pm
By Harita Mehta
To promote international peace and thwart the arms race, a group of crochet enthusiasts, Mother of India Crochet Queens (MICQ) has knitted the world's longest scarf measuring 14.09km. The feat was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records. Harita Mehta spoke to Subshri Natrajan, the founder of this group about this achievement.

