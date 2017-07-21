An Unhealthy Indian International Student turned into a fitness Guru

This is a story of obese Technical specialist becoming a health guru. Manny Singh came to Australia almost a decade ago as an International Student. Studied hard than worked hard which helped him to settle well in Melbourne.





But that is not the end of this story, while sitting on his comfy chair in high-rise office as Technical specialist he gained weight. One point in time Manny Singh was weighing almost 110kg and was depressed because of his body structure.





But, He decided to beat his obesity and become fit and healthy. Sheer determination helped him reduce almost 40kg but it didnt happened overnight. It took him almost two years to turn his life into what he is today.





Manny Singh says his friends kept asking him about his mantra to get fit and healthy. He used to email them some diet and exercise routine. His wife suggested him of writing his own experience in the form of a Book.





Like the father of new born, all smiles Manny Singh unwraps his book The New You.





He points out that he is not a Health and Fitness expert but yes his struggles with fitness have given him an insight. And this book is collection of his own experience.













