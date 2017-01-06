"An Unorthodox, Controversial but Invaluable Captain : MS Dhoni"

MS DHONI Source: BCCI
Published 6 January 2017 at 6:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stood down as the captain of India's limited-overs sides with less than two weeks to go before their one-day international series against England gets under way. Dhoni, who has made himself available to face England, has led the ODI and Twenty20 international sides since 2007 and steps down with an unprecedented record in both formats.Vimal Kumar, Sports Editor News 18 Network explains why Dhoni is such a different leader of Indian Cricket team.
