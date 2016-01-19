And the Award goes to... The Filmfare night!

SBS Hindi

Published 19 January 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 6:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The Filmfare Awards were held on January 15 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Shoojit Sircars Piku were the big winners of the night.

Bajirao Mastani, which casts Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles, won nine awards including the Best Film and the Best Director Award.

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar's Piku, which featured Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, followed with five awards.

Deepika won the Best Actress Award for Piku while Ranveer won the Best Actor Award for Bajirao Mastani.
Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee won the Lifetime Achievement Award.   

