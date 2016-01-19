And the Award goes to... The Filmfare night!

Available in other languages

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Shoojit Sircars Piku were the big winners of the night.





Bajirao Mastani, which casts Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles, won nine awards including the Best Film and the Best Director Award.





Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar's Piku, which featured Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, followed with five awards.





Deepika won the Best Actress Award for Piku while Ranveer won the Best Actor Award for Bajirao Mastani.