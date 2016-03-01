And the Oscar goes to....

Chris Rock At OSCAR 2016 Source: AAP
Published 1 March 2016 at 4:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mad Max: Fury Road has stormed through the 88th Academy Awards ceremony, winning six categories and showering a record eight Australian crew members with Oscars. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio has won his first Oscar in his 25 year-long career for his leading role in revenge movie The Revenant. The Oscars began with host Chris Rock taking the Academy voters to task over the failure to nominate black actors, an issue that caused controversy in the lead-up to awards season. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj Reports………..
Published 1 March 2016 at 4:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share