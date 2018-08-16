Source: Supplied
Published 16 August 2018 at 3:37pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Andhi Daud - The Blind Race is a Hindi stage drama which is, "everyone's story all Indian migrants can relate to it", says the writer and director Jyotsna Jyoti. It's a locally produced satire on our migrant community that clings on to some old practices, oblivious to the changes wrought by time. The actors are all from Canberra, where the play has been successfully staged twice. Jyotsna throws more light on the play...
