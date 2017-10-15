Anirudh - Little champ
Source: Anirudh
Published 15 October 2017 at 1:14pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 1:19pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anirudh's past exploits are impressive; he was the champion of the 2015 Great Australian Spelling Bee and he initiate the Need a Seat? Ask Me! badge initiative in 2016. Anirudh has now turned his attention to neuroscience, Harita Mehta shares more
Published 15 October 2017 at 1:14pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 1:19pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share