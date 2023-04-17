Ankita gave her late mum a longer life through a liver transplant. Now, she's at the World Transplant Games

Key Points The 24th World Transplant Games kicked off in Perth from 15 April, with 1500 athletes and supporters from almost 50 countries.

The World Transplant Games, hosted by Transplant Australia, include 17 different sports including tennis, swimming, athletics, cycling, darts and golf.

In the World Transplant Games 2019, India's Ankita Shrivastava bagged two gold and one silver medals.

Nearly 17,000 Australians have benefited from an organ transplant since the DonateLife national program began in 2009, with thousands more helped through tissue donation.

Transplant recipients from around the world are participating at the World Transplant Games which are running from 15-21 April in Perth. And Ankita Ankita Shrivastava, 29, an athlete from the central state of Madhya Pradesh, is there representing India.





"I am honoured to represent India at the World Transplant Games in Australia. Participating in the World Transplant Games isn't just about winning medals for me. It's a chance to celebrate the spirit of organ donation and the resilience of donors and recipients," according to Ms Ankita.





The goal to participate in the World Transplant Games hasn't been easy, she says.



Ankita Shrivastava (centre) with other participants at the World Transplant Games 2019. In 2007, when her mother was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, which eventually led to liver failure, Ms Shrivastava decided to be her organ donor.





Having matched her blood type, the then 21-year-old, donated 74 per cent of her liver to save her mother's life.





Sadly, even after the liver transplant in 2014, her mother passed away and the procedure left Ms Shrivastava struggling with her physical health for almost two years, she says.





“I am happy to have been able to donate to my mother and spend some more time with her after the operation,” she says.





"What I have learnt in my organ donation experience is mental health is more vital than physical health. If you are mentally happy then you are able to achieve anything."





Despite facing a challenging time in her 20s on both on a physical and emotional level, she says she remains focused and determined to succeed.



"I have always been a sportsperson and I believe that sports is the only activity where one needs to be physically fit. As a result, taking up sports after the transplant was somewhat selfish as well as following my passion. So it naturally grew into intense physical training," she recalls.





Her goal and hard work to participate in the World Transplant Games paid off and she qualified to represent India in 2019.





The World Transplant Games is an international sporting event held by the Olympics Association for those who have received heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas, stem cells, and bone marrow transplants.



"In 2019, I won three medals, a silver in the 100m, and two golds in long jump and shotput,” she says.





Ms Shrivastava, who is currently pursuing an MBA at the Wharton School of Business, says she hopes to inspire others to become organ donors and to celebrate the spirit of life.







"I want to show the world that transplant donors can achieve anything if they put their minds to it. My own story is a testament to how organ donation can offer a second chance at life, no matter what obstacles we face," she says.



"This games is an opportunity for me to not only compete but also to spread awareness about organ donation and encourage people to come forward and become donors."





Apart from being a sportsperson, Ms Shrivastava is also an accomplished entrepreneur, building eight brands (pre-school animation characters) with her two business partners. She is also venturing into health and fitness and plans to establish centres at airports throughout India.



