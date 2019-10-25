Another string to their bow: music helping in-home carers of people living with dementia

Professor Felicity Baker (R) runs a music therapy session to people living with dementia Source: Supplied
Published 25 October 2019 at 3:52pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
A new music therapy program is aiming to change the lives of people around the world living with dementia. It's specifically focused on delivering relief to patients and their carers in the home. The program's creator says it's uniquely placed to help people living with dementia from non-English speaking backgrounds.
Published 25 October 2019 at 3:52pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share