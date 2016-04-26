SBS Hindi

Apne Liye Jiye Tou Kya Jiye!

Dedicated workers of Vigyanvahini

Dedicated workers of Vigyanvahini Source: Vigyanvahini supplied

Published 26 April 2016 at 7:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Undaunted by age and retirement a group of retired people are traversing the length and breadth of India in a bus to impart the knowledge of Science.Vigyanvahini is an unparalleled project whereby school children particularly in rural areas get to learn practical Science via this mobile Science laboratory fitted in the bus.Secretary of Vigyanvahini Mr Sharad Godse tells us more...

