Application for process of long stay parents (Temporary) visa will start from 17 April 2019

Any Australian citizen/permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen who has been usually resident in Australia for the last four years can avail this visa.





Seema Chauhan is a Gold-Coast based migration agent.





She says “you have to first lodge a sponsorship application, once a sponsorship application has been approved, a sponsored parent will be able to apply for a Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa.”





As per Department of Home Affairs to be eligible for the visa, a parent must be the biological, adoptive, or step-parent of the sponsor, who must be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen.





There are only 15,000 Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa spots each year (from 1 July to 30 June) under this category.



