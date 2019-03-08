SBS Hindi

Application for process of long stay parents (Temporary) visa will start from 17 April 2019

SBS Hindi

Long stay parents visa

Source: Supplied

Published 8 March 2019 at 1:40pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

This visa is called five-year subclass 870 Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa.

Any Australian citizen/permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen who has been usually resident in Australia for the last four years can avail this visa.

Seema Chauhan is a Gold-Coast based migration agent.

She says “you have to first lodge a sponsorship application, once a sponsorship application has been approved, a sponsored parent will be able to apply for a Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa.”

 As per Department of Home Affairs to be eligible for the visa, a parent must be the biological, adoptive, or step-parent of the sponsor, who must be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen.

There are only 15,000 Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa spots each year (from 1 July to 30 June) under this category.

Ms Chauhan told SBS Hindi, “Visa applications must be lodged within six months of sponsorship approval and cannot be lodged until a sponsor has been approved.”

