Are Australian university degrees worthless?

The Employer Satisfaction Survey, released today, reveals that universities are failing to deliver relevant degrees.





The latest survey results suggest that a university degree has lost its value as graduate numbers have exploded, despite the significant cost to both students and the Budget.





The largest-ever survey of Australian employers and employees about the quality of higher education reveals that the class of graduates at some of the prestigious universities had failed to meet desired standards. University students are also not satisfied with the syllabus in their courses.





Many employers think that the new graduate applicants often do not have employability skills that they want.





The Productivity Commission’s recent report showed that employment outcomes for full-time graduates have been declined:



