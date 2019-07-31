Are Australian women dying of embarrassment?

The Cancer Council estimates 951 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year and 256 are expected to die from the disease in 2019 alone.





Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, with vaccination now preventing infection with the most common cancer-causing strains of the human papilloma virus, [[HPV]] the virus that causes almost all cervical cancers.





For women who have not been vaccinated, screening tests can pick up these strains of HPV early enough to successfully treat the virus before if causes problems.



In 2017 the government introduced a five-yearly HPV test, replacing the two-yearly pap smear test.





Dr Preeti Khillan says that this new life-saving test can further reduce at least 30% cervical cancer cases. Early detection prevents invasive treatment later on. But there is a lack of understanding while some are embarrassed to talk





The Cervical Cancer Foundation’s survey revealed more than a quarter of women said they didn’t book a test because they were embarrassed, or had fears they might smell, or weren’t normal.





Dr Khillan says that test is simple and takes not even five minutes. But often women do not like to discuss for their GP might be a male doctor. So they should look for a female doctor. Also, it is perfectly normal to discuss their fears if any with their doctor. The doctor can help them to understand the whole procedure.





The introduction of the National Cervical Screening Program in 1991 saw the mortality rate from cervical cancer drop by half. The program offered a free Pap Smear test every two years to women aged between 18 and 70. But under the new Cervical Screening Test ((CST)) program most women aged between 25-74 will now be tested every five years instead.





The changes in the length of time between cervical screening tests is because of the success of the HPV vaccination program which was introduced in 2006.





Dr Khillan says that parents should ensure that their children who are in school should not miss this vaccination program.



