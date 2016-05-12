SBS Hindi

Are 'jihadists' still leaving Australia to go and join ISIS?

ISIS

Published 12 May 2016 at 5:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

According to recent media reports two Australian were allegedly killed by air strikes in Syria and Iraq. It is suspected that Australian of Fijian-Cambodian origin Neil Prakash and sister of Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar who had killed NSW Police accountant Curtis Cheng, Shadi Jabar Khalil Mohammad were killed in recent weeks. We spoke to Senior Lecturer in Security Studies & International Relations at Murdoch University, Dr Rajat Ganguly and asked him whether the flow of 'jihadists' from Australia has reduced and what is the security status today.

